CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is National Martini Day, and Yelp has released a list of the top places in western Massachusetts to get one.
Martinis have grown to become one of the best-known mixed drinks, according to National Day Calander. A traditional or perfect martini is made with equal parts gin and vermouth. James Bond prefers his martinis to be shaken, not stirred.
According to Yelp, these are the best Martini Bars in western Massachusetts:
- Tunnel Bar– 125 A Pleasant Street, Northampton
- Shakago Martini & Piano Bar– 24 Hampden Street, Springfield
- Redstone Pasta Company– 642 North Main Street, East Longmeadow
- Dewey’s Jazz Lounge– 232 Worthington Street, Springfield
- The Windsor Lounge– 101 Main Street, Chicopee
- The Dirty Truth– 29 Main Street, Northampton
- The Mick– 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke
- The Back Room Bar and Grill– 827 Springfield Street, Agawam
- Gigantic– 78 Cottage Street, Easthampton
- Hutghi’s at the Nook– 8 Franklin Drive, Westfield