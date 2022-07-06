SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP)– Motocross fans will be flocking to Southwick on Saturday for the 41st running of the Southwick National.

The event is part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 50th anniversary season. Southwick is one of several stops on this year’s tour.

“After two years of challenges to successfully implement a championship calendar in the midst of a global pandemic, we are incredibly eager for the season that lies ahead this summer. We’ll have an opportunity to properly celebrate the 50th anniversary of this storied championship and pay homage to the individuals and venues who helped elevate American motocross to the forefront of the sport on a global scale,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing.

The Southwick track, named “The Wick 338,” has seen many national championships since 1976. General admission tickets are still available on the Pro Motorcross Championship website.