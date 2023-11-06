CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November 6th is National Nachos Day, which recognizes the snack that is favored at sporting events across the country.

Nachos are tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, queso, or other melted cheese and served with salsa and were first created around 1943 and are of Mexican origin, according to the National Day Calander.

Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya created the original nachos, and according to his son, Nacho was the maître d’ at the El Moderno Restaurant in Piedras Negras. A group of U.S. Army wives stationed at Fort Duncan in Eagle Pass came into the restaurant after the kitchen staff had left. They asked for a snack, so Anaya prepared some tostadas cut into triangles. After topping them with shredded cheese and sliced jalapenos, he heated the dish in the oven and this was known as the “Nacho’s Special.”

The best way to celebrate this holiday is to get some nachos. Yelp has created a list of the best places to get nachos in western Massachusetts.