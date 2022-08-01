SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is National Night Out, a day for the community to meet their local law enforcement. Police, firefighters, and city leaders in several cities and town throughout western Massachusetts will be hosting events to meet with residents.
Tuesday, August 2:
- Springfield:
- 5:00 p.m. at Emerson Wight Park – 510 Main Street (South End Citizens Council)
- 3:00 p.m. at City View Management – 26 Federal Ct. (Resources Management)
- 3:00 p.m. at Outing Park Apartments- 37 Saratoga Street (First Resources Management)
- 3:00 p.m. at Mason Square Apartments – 837 Main Street (First Resources Management)
- 5:30 p.m. at Marshal Roy Park- 1437 Carew Street (East Springfield Neighborhood Council)
- 4:00 p.m. at Myrtle Street Park (Indian Orchard Community Policing)
- East Longmeadow: 5:00 p.m. at the East Longmeadow High School
- Enfield: 6:00 p.m. on the Town Green
- Agawam: 5:00 p.m. at School St. Park
- Palmer: 6:00 p.m. at the Police Department’s parking lot
- Orange: 5:30 p.m. at Butterfield Park, 82 East River Street
- Petersham: 5:30 p.m. on the Common, Main Street
- Royalston: 5:30 on the Common, Athol Road
- Dalton: 6:00 p.m. at the Police Department
- North Adams: 5:00 p.m. at Noel Field
- Adams: 5:00 p.m. at Hoosace Street
- Williamstown: 3:00 p.m. at The Spruces
- Sturbridge: 4:00 p.m. at the Town Common
- Athol: 5:30 p.m. in the Lord Pond Plaza on Freedom Street (Ocean State Parking lot)
Thursday, August 4:
- Monson: 4:00 p.m. at the Veterans Field behind the Town Offices
Saturday, August 6:
- Westfield: Noon at the Westfield Middle School
The Chicopee Police and Fire Departments held their Night Out event Monday night at Sarah Jane Sherman Park where there was music, games and fun activities.