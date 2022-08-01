SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is National Night Out, a day for the community to meet their local law enforcement. Police, firefighters, and city leaders in several cities and town throughout western Massachusetts will be hosting events to meet with residents.

Tuesday, August 2:

Springfield: 5:00 p.m. at Emerson Wight Park – 510 Main Street (South End Citizens Council) 3:00 p.m. at City View Management – 26 Federal Ct. (Resources Management) 3:00 p.m. at Outing Park Apartments- 37 Saratoga Street (First Resources Management) 3:00 p.m. at Mason Square Apartments – 837 Main Street (First Resources Management) 5:30 p.m. at Marshal Roy Park- 1437 Carew Street (East Springfield Neighborhood Council) 4:00 p.m. at Myrtle Street Park (Indian Orchard Community Policing)

East Longmeadow: 5:00 p.m. at the East Longmeadow High School

Enfield: 6:00 p.m. on the Town Green

Agawam: 5:00 p.m. at School St. Park

Palmer: 6:00 p.m. at the Police Department’s parking lot

Orange: 5:30 p.m. at Butterfield Park, 82 East River Street

Petersham: 5:30 p.m. on the Common, Main Street

Royalston: 5:30 on the Common, Athol Road

Dalton: 6:00 p.m. at the Police Department

North Adams: 5:00 p.m. at Noel Field

Adams: 5:00 p.m. at Hoosace Street

Williamstown: 3:00 p.m. at The Spruces

Sturbridge: 4:00 p.m. at the Town Common

Athol: 5:30 p.m. in the Lord Pond Plaza on Freedom Street (Ocean State Parking lot)

Thursday, August 4:

Monson: 4:00 p.m. at the Veterans Field behind the Town Offices

Saturday, August 6:

Westfield: Noon at the Westfield Middle School

The Chicopee Police and Fire Departments held their Night Out event Monday night at Sarah Jane Sherman Park where there was music, games and fun activities.