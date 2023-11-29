CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wednesday after Thanksgiving is National Package Protection Day.

This day encourages homeowners to stay alert during high delivery times, such as the holiday season, and how to protect your home against package theft, according to the National Day Calander.

Finding deals online and having packages shipped straight to our homes has made shopping so much easier thanks to the internet, but it makes it easier for people to snatch packages right on our doorsteps.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just taking place, a day that raises awareness of package theft is needed. Ring.com founded National Package Protection Day back in 2016 to alert everyone to protect their valuable purchases, especially during the high-traffic holiday season.

Better Homes & Gardens shared some tips to protect your online purchases when they are being delivered:

Track your deliveries– Most delivery services offer tracking information that keeps you updated on your package’s progress until it reaches your door. Plan to be home when your package is scheduled for delivery to limit the amount of time your package is left outside. If you can’t be home, consider asking a neighbor to keep an eye on your doorstep and grab the package when it arrives. Select the “signature required” option at checkout– Most delivery drivers deposit packages near your front door, but if you’re worried about your package sitting outside unattended, you can typically opt for a signature requirement upon delivery. That way, your package will not be delivered unless you’re there to receive it. Pick up packages at a secure location– Many delivery services allow you to route your package to an alternative location where it’ll be securely held until you can pick it up. Use a lockable delivery box– Invest in a package storage box to ensure your items aren’t left out in the open when they arrive. These lockable, lidded containers can hold multiple different parcels and offer protection from thieves as well as inclement weather. Install a security camera– Outdoor security cameras, whether they are mounted near your entryway or built into your doorbell, are a helpful tool for preventing package theft. Not only can they alert you to a delivery, but they can also catch porch pirates in the act. Team up with your neighbors– Your neighbors can serve as one of the best defenses against porch pirates. Work together to look out for strangers in the neighborhood and keep an eye on deliveries at each other’s homes.