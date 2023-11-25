CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Parfait Day is on Saturday and is a great way to celebrate this breakfast, lunch, snack, or dessert dish!
Parfaits are usually served in a specially styled glass and layers of fruit, yogurt, or ice cream, which provide the basis for nuts, chocolate, or even whipped cream, according to the National Day Calander.
In the U.S., most restaurants and ice cream shops serve parfaits in the traditional French style, which uses parfait cream, ice cream, gelato, or pudding and layer in a tall clear glass. To finish the parfait, whipped cream is added, or even fresh fruit or a drizzle of flavored liqueur.
The Northern United States expanded on the parfait and began to use yogurt layered with nuts granola or fresh fruits, which is used commonly today.
To celebrate this day, enjoy a parfait for breakfast or dessert. Taste of Home has provided a list of some parfait recipes that are easy and delicious to try:
- Grapefruit, Lime & Mint Yogurt Parfait– Tart grapefruit and lime are balanced with a bit of honey in this cool and easy parfait.
- Cheesecake Berry Parfaits– This is an easy way to enjoy berries with cheesecake, which is a refreshing change from traditional pudding and fruit parfaits.
- Apple Yogurt Parfaits– Try chunky or flavored applesauce for an easy variation.
- Black Forest Cannoli Parfaits– This parfait is an easy way to enjoy the flavor without spending time baking the shells.
- Gran’s Granola Parfaits– This is a sweet, crunchy, and nutty variation.
- Peanut Butter-Banana Yogurt Parfaits– Layer vanilla yogurt with bananas, peanuts, and multigrain cereal. It’s crunchy, easy, and perfect for kids.
- Amaretto Peach Parfaits– This beautiful peach dessert makes the kind of impression a cook dreams about.
- Rise and Shine Parfait– This fruit, yogurt, and granola parfait are so easy to make. If you like, use whatever favorite fresh fruits are in season and are looking best at the supermarket.
