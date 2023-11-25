CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Parfait Day is on Saturday and is a great way to celebrate this breakfast, lunch, snack, or dessert dish!

Parfaits are usually served in a specially styled glass and layers of fruit, yogurt, or ice cream, which provide the basis for nuts, chocolate, or even whipped cream, according to the National Day Calander.

In the U.S., most restaurants and ice cream shops serve parfaits in the traditional French style, which uses parfait cream, ice cream, gelato, or pudding and layer in a tall clear glass. To finish the parfait, whipped cream is added, or even fresh fruit or a drizzle of flavored liqueur.

The Northern United States expanded on the parfait and began to use yogurt layered with nuts granola or fresh fruits, which is used commonly today.

To celebrate this day, enjoy a parfait for breakfast or dessert. Taste of Home has provided a list of some parfait recipes that are easy and delicious to try: