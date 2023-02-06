SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – February is National Pet Dental Health Month, and Second Chance Animal Services is reminding every pet owner to check their pet’s teeth.

According to a news release from Second Chance, dental health plays an important role in the overall health of pets, much like humans. Dental issues can affect a pet’s quality of life which is why Second Chance is offering a discount on dental procedures during February.

To schedule an appointment, visit secondchanceanimals.org/national-pet-dental-health-month/.

Second Chance Medical Director Dr. Ashley Raymond says, “By their second birthday, 80% of dogs and 70% of cats have some form of periodontal disease. If you notice your pet’s breath is not so fresh, this may be the first sign.”

Brushing is important to maintain good dental health and veterinarians recommend starting to brush early so pets are accustomed to it. Dental treats can help to fight tartar as well, but pet owners should follow the serving size. “Too much of a good thing can be bad when it comes to any treatment, even dental treats,” said Dr. Raymond.

Anyone who schedules a dental cleaning for their pets during February will receive a 10% discount on the dental procedure. Pet owners are encouraged to make an appointment soon to get their pet’s teeth cleaned because spots fill up fast. Second Chance has full-service veterinary hospitals in North Brookfield, Southbridge, Springfield, and Worcester.