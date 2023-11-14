CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Pickle Day on November 14 recognizes tart, sometimes sweet, and even spicy pickles.

Not everyone likes pickles, but pickle lovers will be opening a jar of their favorite preserved pickle, whether it is Dill, Gherkin, Cornichon, Brined, Kosher Dill, Polish, Hungarian, Lime, Bread and Butter, Swedish and Danish, or Kool-Aid Pickles, according to the National Day Calander.

The first observance of National Pickle Day began in 1949 with encouragement from the Pickle Packers Association.

The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, which translates to brine. In the United States, the word pickle usually refers to a pickled cucumber, but just about any fruit or vegetable can be pickled.

The pickling process starts with a blanching process, depending on the type of fruit or vegetable you are using. Then it’s packed into jars with seasonings that will give the pickles their flavor. They can either be spicy, tart, or sweet, and the tartness and sweetness come from the brine. A basic brine includes vinegar and water. Different amounts of sugar adjust the level of sweetness in the brine.

The National Day Calander provided a list of some fun facts about pickles:

We consume 5,200,000 pounds of pickles each year in the United States.

Food vendors sometimes serve pickles on a stick at fairs or carnivals. They are known as stick pickles.

A rising trend in the United States is deep-fried pickles. The pickle is wrapped in dough or dipped in breading and deep-fried.

The popularity of the pickle dates back thousands of years to 2030 B.C. At that time, traders imported cucumbers from India to the Tigris Valley. Here the people first preserved and ate the cucumbers as pickles.

Cleopatra attributed her good looks to her diet of pickles.

Even Julius Caesar craved the benefits of pickles. He believed pickles lent physical and spiritual strength and gave them to his troops.

While pickles can be high in sodium, they are a good source of vitamin K.

One way to observe National Pickle Day is by tasting different pickled fruits or vegetables such as pickled carrots, cauliflower, or watermelon. Even eggs can be found pickled.

Another way to celebrate is being creative with different ways to use pickles. Taste of Home has a list of recipes that pickle lovers will love.