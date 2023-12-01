CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dessert lovers across the United States will enjoy a slice of their favorite pie on National Pie Day.

This National Pie Day, the other being March 14th, falls in the middle of a major pie-making season, according to the National Day Calander.

If you take away ice cream as a dessert choice, most people would choose to either have pie or cake, or, people would choose to have cake or pie with their ice cream. There are multiple different kinds of pie, and most of them don’t even include fruit, such as chicken pot pie.

To celebrate, go grab yourself a slice of pie at one of these best places to get a pie in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp: