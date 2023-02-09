CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.

Approximately 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday, according to AmericanPizzaCommunity.com. As a reminder on National Pizza Day, check for deals and put your orders in ahead of the big game.

According to Yelp, these are the top 20 best pizza places in western Massachusetts:

  1. Antonio’s – 31 N Pleasant St Amherst
  2. Roberto’s Pizza – 113 Main St Sheffield
  3. CRUST – 505 E St Pittsfield
  4. Holiday Pizza – 3 Elm St Ste A South Deerfield
  5. Chesterfield General Store & Cafe – 432 Main Rd Chesterfield
  6. Buckland Pizza – 13 State St Shelburne Falls
  7. Hillside Pizza – 265 Greenfield Rd South Deerfield
  8. Starr’s Pizza – 59 Main St Florence
  9. Boema – 84 Main St Lenox
  10. Village Pizza Shop – 42 Bank Row St Greenfield
  11. HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen & Bar – 12 Crafts Ave Northampton
  12. Peppo’s Pizza – 421 Springfield St Agawam
  13. Berkshire Pizzeria – 72 Main St Charlemont
  14. Hot Tomatoes Neopolitan Pizza – 100 Water St Williamstown
  15. Village Grill & Pizzeria – 131 S Main St Athol
  16. Bread Euphoria – 206 Main St Haydenville
  17. Dalton HD Pizza – 1088 South St Dalton
  18. Family Pizzeria and Restaurant – 715 Sumner Ave Springfield
  19. Vivaldi’s Pizzeria – 33 Park Plz Lee
  20. Alessio’s Pizza – 280 Southampton Rd Westfield

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts restaurants that serve pizza on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.