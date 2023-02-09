CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
Approximately 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday, according to AmericanPizzaCommunity.com. As a reminder on National Pizza Day, check for deals and put your orders in ahead of the big game.
According to Yelp, these are the top 20 best pizza places in western Massachusetts:
- Antonio’s – 31 N Pleasant St Amherst
- Roberto’s Pizza – 113 Main St Sheffield
- CRUST – 505 E St Pittsfield
- Holiday Pizza – 3 Elm St Ste A South Deerfield
- Chesterfield General Store & Cafe – 432 Main Rd Chesterfield
- Buckland Pizza – 13 State St Shelburne Falls
- Hillside Pizza – 265 Greenfield Rd South Deerfield
- Starr’s Pizza – 59 Main St Florence
- Boema – 84 Main St Lenox
- Village Pizza Shop – 42 Bank Row St Greenfield
- HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen & Bar – 12 Crafts Ave Northampton
- Peppo’s Pizza – 421 Springfield St Agawam
- Berkshire Pizzeria – 72 Main St Charlemont
- Hot Tomatoes Neopolitan Pizza – 100 Water St Williamstown
- Village Grill & Pizzeria – 131 S Main St Athol
- Bread Euphoria – 206 Main St Haydenville
- Dalton HD Pizza – 1088 South St Dalton
- Family Pizzeria and Restaurant – 715 Sumner Ave Springfield
- Vivaldi’s Pizzeria – 33 Park Plz Lee
- Alessio’s Pizza – 280 Southampton Rd Westfield
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts restaurants that serve pizza on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.