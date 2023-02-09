CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.

Approximately 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday, according to AmericanPizzaCommunity.com. As a reminder on National Pizza Day, check for deals and put your orders in ahead of the big game.

According to Yelp, these are the top 20 best pizza places in western Massachusetts:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts restaurants that serve pizza on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.