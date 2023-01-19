WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Popcorn Day, pop ’em if you got ’em!

More than five billion ounces of popcorn was consumed nationwide at Cinemark theaters. Cinemark is celebrating Thursday with 50% off large popcorn, and enter for a chance to win a free large popcorn on Instagram or enter for a chance to win free popcorn and coke for a year by ordering ahead on Snacks on Tap!

“Cinemark’s signature popcorn is the key to every great moviegoing experience, and we are excited to honor the iconic movie theater concession in multiple ways for National Popcorn Day,” said Phillip Couch, Cinemark EVP Food & Beverage. “Moviegoers have long craved that salty, buttery goodness to enjoy while watching a captivating film in our immersive auditoriums, and on this special day we are making it even easier to relish with delicious deals and sweepstakes worthy of the true superstar of movie snacks.”

There are two Cinemark theaters in western Massachusetts, Hadley and West Springfield. Each location has different movies and times. Both theaters do offer a private watch party where you can book a private screening.

West Springfield Movies on Thursday:

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• M3GAN

• A Man Called Otto

• Thunivu (Tamil with English Subtitles)

• Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

• House Party

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• The Whale

• Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

• The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2, Episodes 1-3

• Missing

• That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond (English Dubbed)

• That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond (Japanese with English Subtitles)

• Plane

• The Devil Conspiracy

Hadley Movies on Thursday

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• M3GAN

• A Man Called Otto

• Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

• House Party

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• The Whale

• Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

• The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2, Episodes 1-3

• Missing

• That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond (Japanese with English Subtitles)

• Plane

• The Fabelmans

• The Menu

• The Woman King