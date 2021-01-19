National Popcorn Day… can you smell it? 🍿

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Popcorn Day, pop ’em if you got ’em!

Cinemark is celebrating all week long. Through Sunday, January 24, movie-goers will receive $2 off any size popcorn and to celebrate the start of 2021, 21 lucky winners will win free popcorn for a year!

“At Cinemark, one day is simply not enough to celebrate everyone’s favorite moviegoing snack, and we are thrilled to be dedicating an entire week to the warm, buttery treat,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing officer. “It is hard to think of a more epic duo than freshly popped popcorn and the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen. Guests can devour discounts on popcorn throughout the entire week and will savor the chance to win free popcorn for the whole year, only at Cinemark.”

Did you know, you can also buy movie popcorn to go? Cinemark offers Pack-a-Pop that is equal to three large popcorns for $10.

For a chance to win free popcorn for a year, visit Cinemark.com/popcorn.

There are two Cinemark theaters in western Massachusetts, Hadley and West Springfield. Each location has different movies and times. Both theaters do offer a private watch party where you can book a private screening for up to 20 guests.

In Massachusetts, the COVID-19 guidance indicates movie theaters can open with no more than 50 people per individual theater.

