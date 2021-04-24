CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications you will be able to get rid of them safely during the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.
According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 60,000 pounds of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges have been collected since 2011.
From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the following locations will be open to the public:
Hampshire County
- Amherst – Wildwood School 71 Strong Street
- Belchertown – Park Street on the Common
- Easthampton – Police Department 32 Payson Avenue
- Goshen – Police Department 40 Main Street
- Hadley – Police Department 15 East Street
- Northampton – Smith Vocational 80 Locust Street
- Pelham – Police Department 8 East Street
- South Hadley – Police Department 41 Bridge Street
- Williamsburg – Williamsburg Pharmacy
- Worthington – Transfer Station
Franklin County
- Deerfield – Police Department 8 Conway Street
- Greenfield – Police Department 321 High Street
- Leverett – Police Department 95 Montague Road
- Montague – Police Department 180 Turnpike Road
- Sunderland – Police Department 105 River Road
Hampden County
- East Longmeadow – Police Department 160 Somers Road
- Holyoke – Police Department 138 Appleton Street
- Longmeadow – Police Department 34 Williams Street
- Ludlow – Police Department 612 Chapin Street
- Springfield – Central High School 1840 Roosevelt Avenue
- Wilbraham – Police Department 2780 Boston Road
Permanent drop box locations are located at the following police stations:
Amherst, Ashfield, Athol, Belchertown, Bernardston, Buckland, Cummington, Deerfield, Easthampton, Erving, Goshen, Granby, Greenfield, Hadley, Hatfield, Leverett, Montague, Northampton, Orange, South Hadley, Southampton, Sunderland, Ware, Whately, and Williamsburg.