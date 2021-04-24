CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications you will be able to get rid of them safely during the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 60,000 pounds of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges have been collected since 2011.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the following locations will be open to the public:

Hampshire County

Amherst – Wildwood School 71 Strong Street

Belchertown – Park Street on the Common

Easthampton – Police Department 32 Payson Avenue

Goshen – Police Department 40 Main Street

Hadley – Police Department 15 East Street

Northampton – Smith Vocational 80 Locust Street

Pelham – Police Department 8 East Street

South Hadley – Police Department 41 Bridge Street

Williamsburg – Williamsburg Pharmacy

Worthington – Transfer Station

Franklin County

Deerfield – Police Department 8 Conway Street

Greenfield – Police Department 321 High Street

Leverett – Police Department 95 Montague Road

Montague – Police Department 180 Turnpike Road

Sunderland – Police Department 105 River Road

Hampden County

East Longmeadow – Police Department 160 Somers Road

Holyoke – Police Department 138 Appleton Street

Longmeadow – Police Department 34 Williams Street

Ludlow – Police Department 612 Chapin Street

Springfield – Central High School 1840 Roosevelt Avenue

Wilbraham – Police Department 2780 Boston Road

Permanent drop box locations are located at the following police stations:

Amherst, Ashfield, Athol, Belchertown, Bernardston, Buckland, Cummington, Deerfield, Easthampton, Erving, Goshen, Granby, Greenfield, Hadley, Hatfield, Leverett, Montague, Northampton, Orange, South Hadley, Southampton, Sunderland, Ware, Whately, and Williamsburg.