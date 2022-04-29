SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coming up this weekend, it’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The DEA campaign encourages people to responsibly dispose of prescription drugs they no longer use or have expired in their medicine cabinets. The last national take-back day was in October 2021. Just under 5,000 collection sites brought in 744,000 pounds of unwanted pills. All-time, the campaign has collected more than 15-million pounds.

There are dozens of collection sites in western Massachusetts on Saturday, including most police department headquarters.

“The drug take-back event is an important initiative that allows residents to easily get rid of medications with no questions asked, and helps us to take potentially dangerous drugs out of our community, preventing them from being misused and causing harm,” Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “This is a great example of positive partnerships between our Springfield Police Department, DEA and the community to address substance abuse and addiction prevention while helping to remove potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. I commend Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and her team at SPD and the DEA for coming together and creating this opportunity for our residents to safely dispose of these unneeded drugs.”