CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not only is it Christmas Day on December 25, but it is also National Pumpkin Pie Day.

Pumpkin Pie is often eaten during the fall and winter months and invited to Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. In the United States, pumpkin pie is a traditional dessert, and the pumpkin itself is a symbol of harvest, according to the National Day Calendar.

Recipes for pumpkin pie were found in seventeenth-century English cookbooks, such as Hannah Woolley’s 1675, The Gentlewoman’s Companion. Pumpkin pie recipes began to appear in American cookbooks a century later.

The pie became a familiar addition to the Thanksgiving dinner in the early seventeenth century when pilgrims brought it back to New England. The pumpkin pie used to be prepared by stuffing the pumpkin with apples, spices, and sugar, then baking it whole.

Many seasonal pumpkin pie-flavored products are all over grocery stores. The flavor comes in ice cream, pudding, coffee, lattes, cheesecake, pancakes, candy, and even beer.

To celebrate National Pumpkin Pie Day, Better Homes & Gardens has prepared a list of different pumpkin pie recipes that you can try for your holiday party.