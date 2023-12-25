CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not only is it Christmas Day on December 25, but it is also National Pumpkin Pie Day.
Pumpkin Pie is often eaten during the fall and winter months and invited to Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. In the United States, pumpkin pie is a traditional dessert, and the pumpkin itself is a symbol of harvest, according to the National Day Calendar.
Recipes for pumpkin pie were found in seventeenth-century English cookbooks, such as Hannah Woolley’s 1675, The Gentlewoman’s Companion. Pumpkin pie recipes began to appear in American cookbooks a century later.
The pie became a familiar addition to the Thanksgiving dinner in the early seventeenth century when pilgrims brought it back to New England. The pumpkin pie used to be prepared by stuffing the pumpkin with apples, spices, and sugar, then baking it whole.
Many seasonal pumpkin pie-flavored products are all over grocery stores. The flavor comes in ice cream, pudding, coffee, lattes, cheesecake, pancakes, candy, and even beer.
To celebrate National Pumpkin Pie Day, Better Homes & Gardens has prepared a list of different pumpkin pie recipes that you can try for your holiday party.
- Dulce de Leche Pumpkin Pie with Hazelnut Crust– A sweet base of dulce de leche, or caramelized condensed milk, perfectly complements the mellow spiced pumpkin in this recipe.
- Maple Pumpkin Pie with Salted Pecan Brittle– Salty, sweet, crunchy, and spiced.
- Mini Pumpkin Pudding Pies– Perfect for a small-scale holiday festivity these individual pumpkin pies feature a creamy mixture of pumpkin and butterscotch pudding in a flaky, buttery pastry.
- Dreamy Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake– Watch every step of this indulgent chocolate-glazed pumpkin pie cheesecake recipe.
- Pumpkin Icebox Pie with Pistachio-Gingersnap Crust– Crunchy pistachios and spiced gingerbread complement the sweet pumpkin and cream cheese filling in this twist on traditional pumpkin pie.
- Pumpkin Pie with Hazelnut Mousse– Mascarpone cheese and whipped cream are flavored with hazelnut liqueur to create the fluffy mousse that accents this classic fall-spiced pumpkin pie recipe.
- Apple Butter Pumpkin Pie– Apple butter gives classic pumpkin pie filling sweetness and a soft texture.
- Chipotle-Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie– Add a little adventure to your holiday celebration with this dessert.
- Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie– Don’t stress about being short on oven space during Thanksgiving meal prep.
- Pumpkin Pie with Marshmallow Meringue– Piles of fluffy marshmallow meringue top this classic pumpkin pie recipe.
