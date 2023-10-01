CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is October 1st, which means it is time for everything pumpkin spice!
October 1st is National Pumpkin Spice Day, and now coffee shops, bakeries, and stores on every corner are beginning to sell their pumpkin spice merchandise, according to the National Day Calander. Pumpkin spice consists of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice, and nutmeg, and can be used in multiple different ways.
Pumpkin spice ushers in the savory-sweet season of fall like no other spice combination can do. These days, pumpkin spice can be celebrated in any number of ways.
Yelp has created a list of the best places to get some pumpkin spice treats in western Massachusetts:
- Tart Baking Co– 192 Main Street, Northampton
- North Hadley Sugar Shack– 181 River Drive, Hadley
- The Marketplace Cafe– 18 Elm Ct, Sheffield
- Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters– 1207 Mohawk Trail, Shelburne Falls
- Fogbuster Coffee Works– 47 Silvio O Conte Drive, Greenfield
- The Daily Grind– 568 College Hwy, Southwick
- Goodworks Coffee House– 46 Center Street, Chicopee
- Florence Pie Bar– 17 Main Street, Florence
- The Starving Artist Creperie and Cafe– 40 Main Street Ste 2, Lee
- Pete’s Sweets– 32 Shaker Road, East Longmeadow
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.