CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is National Root Beer Float Day!

According to the National Day Calander, August 6th tells us to float a scoop of vanilla ice cream in an ice-cold mug of frothy root beer.

The root beer float, also known as the “Black Cow” got its start in Colorado in a mining camp. Frank J. Wisner, the owner of the Cripple Creek Cow Mountain Gold Mining Company, was staring out the window in August of 1898 and was thinking about the soda waters he was producing for the citizens of Cripple Creek when he had an idea.

The full moon shined on the snow-capped Cow Mountain and reminded him of a scoop of vanilla ice cream. He went back to his bar and scooped a spoonful of ice cream into the children’s favorite flavor of soda, Myers Avenue Red Root Beer.

Wisner named the new drink, “Black Cow Mountain” but the local children shortened the name to “Black Cow”.

The best way to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day is to get a root beer float! Yelp has created a list of the best places in western Massachusetts to get a root beer float: