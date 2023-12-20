Red, white, and rosé sangria recipes to try at your holiday party

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December 20th is National Sangria Day recognizes the combination of wine and fresh fruit.

According to the National Day Calander, sangria is made with wine that’s sweetened with fresh fruit and fruit juices. Other ingredients that could be added are herbs, spices, carbonation, and liquor. This drink is refreshing and light during the hot summer months, and bright and sparkling during the winter one.

Sangria is a great addition to holiday celebrations as it can have flavors that complement to your meals. One way to celebrate ahead of the holidays is by going out and getting this festive drink.

Food & Wine has a list of red, white, and rosé sangria recipes to try at your holiday party: