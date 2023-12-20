CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December 20th is National Sangria Day recognizes the combination of wine and fresh fruit.
According to the National Day Calander, sangria is made with wine that’s sweetened with fresh fruit and fruit juices. Other ingredients that could be added are herbs, spices, carbonation, and liquor. This drink is refreshing and light during the hot summer months, and bright and sparkling during the winter one.
Sangria is a great addition to holiday celebrations as it can have flavors that complement to your meals. One way to celebrate ahead of the holidays is by going out and getting this festive drink.
Food & Wine has a list of red, white, and rosé sangria recipes to try at your holiday party:
- Rosé Sangria with a Mixed-Berry Ice Ring– Use a bundt pan to make the ice ring for this delicious rosé and rum sangria.
- Sparkling Citrus-Pomegranate Sangria– A quick cinnamon-flavored simple syrup adds cozy notes to this tart sangria with fall flavors of pear, persimmon, and pomegranate.
- Red Sangria– This is the easiest red sangria you can make because it contains just five ingredients and comes together right in the pitcher.
- Sangria Flora– This delicate sangria uses an aromatic elderflower liqueur that’s delicious with a tropical-fruit-inflected Sauvignon Blanc.
- Pineapple-Sake Sangria with Jalapeño– This sake-based punch is refreshing and spicy thanks to an easy-to-make jalapeño syrup.
- Hard Cider Sangria– Instead of wine, this juicy sangria is made with hard cider spiked with lemon juice and apple brandy.
- Watermelon Sangria– This summery Spanish sangria is made with vodka instead of brandy.
- Rosé Sangria with Cranberries and Apples– This strong but not overly sweet sangria is nicely spiced with cinnamon, anise, and cloves; it has just enough crushed red pepper to give it a tiny kick.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.