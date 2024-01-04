CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January 4th is National Spaghetti Day, which celebrates a worldwide favorite for all ages.

Multiple different pasta dishes are based on spaghetti, and the sauce determines most of them, according to the National Day Calander. An example of this would be spaghetti ala Carbonara, garlic and oil, tomato sauce, meat sauce, bolognese, Alfredo sauce, clam sauce, or other sauces. Traditionally, spaghetti is served topped with grated hard cheeses like Pecorino Romano, Parmesan, and Grana Padano.

There are records of pasta in the Jerusalem Talmud of itrium, which is a kind of boiled dough commonly available in Palestine from the 3rd to 5th centuries AD. A 9th-century Arab dictionary describes itriyyaas as string-like shapes made of semolina and dried before cooking. A 1154 writing for the Norman King of Sicily, mentions itriyya as manufactured and exported from Norman Sicily. Dried pasta became popular in the 14th and 15th centuries because of how easy it was to store.

To celebrate, go grab yourself a bowl of spaghetti at one of these top places in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.