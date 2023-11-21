CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November 21st is National Stuffing Day, with Thanksgiving right around the corner!

Turkey stuffing, otherwise known as dressing, is a traditional part of Thanksgiving dinner. Some people choose to stuff their birds with bread, vegetables, herbs, and spices, according to the National Day Calander. Others prefer to prepare a similar dish that is not inside the turkey using the drippings to moisten the dish.

The first known documented stuffing recipes were in the Roman cookbook, Apicius “De Re Coquinaria.” Most of the stuffing recipes that were in this cookbook included vegetables, herbs and spices, nuts, and spelled (an old cereal). Some of the recipes also included chopped liver and other organ meat.

Vegetables are also excellent containers for stuffing. Peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, and cabbage are just a few of the veggies that make stuffing a great part of your meals.

One way to observe this holiday is by trying different stuffing recipes. Delish has put together a list of different stuffing recipes that you can try this Thanksgiving:

Classic Turkey Stuffing– A good stuffing makes or breaks Thanksgiving dinner, and this one will absolutely make your holiday meal all the better.

Sausage Stuffing– Cranberries add a bit of sweetness to balance out our sausage in this recipe that’s baked until toasty-yet-soft perfection.

Cornbread Stuffing– Also known as cornbread dressing, this dish is a classic in the South, where you’ll often find it mixed with sausage, bacon, jalapeños, nuts, and even chopped oysters.

Oyster Stuffing– Oysters lend a briny, super-savory flavor to your stuffing that will keep your guests coming back for second and third helpings.

Apple Stuffing– Apples and cranberries add a freshness to stuffing that is greatly needed, and the bright tart notes go perfectly with the buttery bread.

Keto Stuffing– A stuffing that’s crisp on top and deliciously tender on the bottom, just like a good stuffing should be.

Crockpot Stuffing– While you buzz around the kitchen, it’ll cook your stuffing for you!

Cauliflower Stuffing– This low-carb cauliflower stuffing proves that you don’t always need bread to make an amazing stuffing.

Pineapple Stuffing– This bread pudding is perfect year-round but makes a warm welcome against all of the heavier, pumpkin-flavored desserts.

Crescent Roll Stuffing– There’s nothing Crescent Rolls can’t do.

Beer Cheese Stuffing– Beer nicely cuts the richness of the bacon and cheddar in this stuffing recipe that’s inspired by the deliciousness of pub cheese.