CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November 11th is National Sundae Day, which brings ice cream lovers together.

According to the National Day Calander, an ice cream sundae usually consists of one or two scoops of ice cream topped with syrup or sauce. It is then topped with whipped cream, maraschino cherries, sprinkles, pineapple, or different toppings.

The oldest known record of an ice cream sundae is an Ithaca, New York advertisement, but the originator of the dessert is still debated. On October 5, 1892, there was an ad in the Ithaca Daily Journal that spelled the ice cream treat with the conventional day of the week spelling, Sunday.

Two Rivers, Wisconsin claims that Druggist Edward Berners served the first ice cream sundae back in 1881.

One way to celebrate this day is by getting an ice cream sundae. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get an ice cream sundae in western Massachusetts: