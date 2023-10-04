CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though it’s not Taco Tuesday, it is still the perfect day to celebrate National Taco Day.

Whether you prefer soft or hard-shelled tortillas, most agree that tacos satisfy a snack craving or a delicious meal. Many tacos are filled with seasoned, lean meats and vegetables, fish, or shrimp.

The history of tacos is recorded before the arrival of Europeans in Mexico, according to the National Day Calander. Anthropological evidence shows that the native people living in the lake region of the Valley of Mexico ate tacos filled with small fish. Bernal Diaz del Castillo documented the first taco feast enjoyed by Europeans at the time of the Spanish conquistadors. Hernan Cortes arranged this meal for his captains in Coyoacan.

It is unclear why the Spanish used the word taco to describe this native food, but one suggested origin is the word ataco, which means stuff or to stuff. In 1964, Roberto L. Gomez established The National Taco Council, which sent a 55-pound taco to President Johnson in 1967.

One way to observe this holiday is by getting a taco or making them at home. Yelp has put together a list of the best places in western Massachusetts to get a taco.