CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mix up a drink for you and your friends because July 24th is National Tequila Day.

According to the National Day Calander, Tequila is mezcal, but mezcal isn’t Tequila, because Tequila is distilled from a specific type of agave plant.

Located in a valley west of Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico, the town started distilling Blue Agave, because even though a variety of succulents in Mexico produce mezcal, only one delivers the nectar to distill Tequila. Blue Agave grows in the highland region, and the unique growing conditions contribute to a larger size and sweeter-tasting agave. So agave grown in the lowland regions tastes and smells more herbal.

In Mexico, the law protects the production of Tequila. The rule states that Tequila is only Tequila if it is made within Jalisco, and the law limits production to regions in the states of Guanajuato, Michoacan, Nayarit, and Tamaulipas. The same ingredients distilled anywhere else cannot be labeled Tequila.

To celebrate National Tequila Day, Southern Living has created a list of Tequila cocktails that you can make at home:

Paloma– A simpler and fruiter version of a margarita, a Paloma is a refreshing choice when you want a tart and sweet drink. You can use sparkling water, like Topo Chico, or Jarritos if you want something sweeter. Peach Margaritas– These frozen cocktails are refreshing for a hot day, and it’s amazing with chile-lime seasoning for the rim. Texas Ranch Water– A traditional recipe that only calls for three ingredients: tequila of your choice, fresh lime juice, and Topo Chico. Bloody Maria– A Tex-Mex twist on a Bloody Mary. You switch out the vodka for tequila instead, and it’s recommended to add a chile-lime rim. Watermelon Margaritas– The watermelon is going to make or break your margarita. A seedless watermelon is recommended to streamline the process, but you can also use your favorite farmers’ market finds. Texas Margarita– Orange juice is the magic ingredient, which happens to pair well with Triple Sec, tequila, and lime juice. Southern Sunrise– This old-school cocktail calls for orange juice and grenadine for a sweet refresher. Christmas Cactus Cocktail– The slightly savory cocktail includes a surprising ingredient: clamato juice. Strawberry Margarita Spritzers– These spritz cocktails are part margarita, part daiquiri. Mojitarita Cocktail– If you love the taste of a fresh, mint-muddled mojito, but prefer tequila over rum, this recipe is the best of both worlds. Long Island Iced Tea– Some people in Tennessee claim that this cola-sweetened cocktail actually comes from Long Island, a community in Kingsport, Tennessee, not New York’s peninsula by the same name.