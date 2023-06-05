CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is National Veggie Burger Day, and Yelp has released a list of the top places in western Massachusetts to get one.

According to National Day Calander, veggie burgers show up at backyard barbecues, tailgate parties, and on the menus of some high-class restaurants. Veggie burgers are packed with flavor, protein, and nutrients, and you can grill them, fry them, or bake them.

Amy’s Kitchen in Wyoming founded National Veggie Burger Day back in 2016 to encourage everyone to eat a veggie burger and to celebrate the positive impact plant-based veggie burgers have on us and on the planet.

According to Yelp, these are the top places to get a veggie burger in western Massachusetts:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts restaurants that serve veggie burgers on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.