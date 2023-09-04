CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Labor Day, but it is also National Wildlife Day!

September 4th is National Wildlife Day, which encourages improved awareness of the species around us and around the world, according to the National Day Calander.

National Wildlife Day was founded in 2005 by Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert and author. She created the day in honor of wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin. This day’s focus is on endangered species, preservation, and conservation efforts around the world. Zoos, aviaries, and marine sanctuaries are ways to get involved.

Yelp has put together a list of the best zoos in western Massachusetts: