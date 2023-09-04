CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Labor Day, but it is also National Wildlife Day!
September 4th is National Wildlife Day, which encourages improved awareness of the species around us and around the world, according to the National Day Calander.
National Wildlife Day was founded in 2005 by Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert and author. She created the day in honor of wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin. This day’s focus is on endangered species, preservation, and conservation efforts around the world. Zoos, aviaries, and marine sanctuaries are ways to get involved.
Yelp has put together a list of the best zoos in western Massachusetts:
- The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center– 293 Sumner Avenue, Springfield- Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Look Memorial Park– 300 N Main Street, Northampton- Open daily
- Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory & Gardens-281 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield- Open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Lupa Zoo– 62 Nash Hill Road, Ludlow- Open daily, open on Labor Day
- Berkshire National Fish Hatchery– 240 Hatchery Road, Great Barrington- Open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., closed on federal holidays
- Aspen Hill Farms– 1207 N Westfield Street, Feeding Hills- Open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.