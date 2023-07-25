CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – July 25th celebrates the ultimate pairing of wine and cheese on National Wine and Cheese Day.

According to the National Day Calander, the pairing of wines and cheese has been a regionalized tradition. National Wine and Cheese Day has been observed since 2014.

Across wine-producing cultures, many pair their regional wines with some of their local cheeses, Such as how the French Brie region is noted for its tannic wine varietals, and their Beaujolais goes well with the Brie produced in the area.

July 25 encourages us to try wines and cheese in combinations that we have never tried before, and what better way to celebrate than to visit a winery?

Yelp has put together a list of the top wineries in western Massachusetts: