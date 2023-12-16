CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Wreaths Across America Day is the height of a yearlong mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The Wreaths Across America mission takes place every December with the placement of sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of those who have served our country, according to the National Day Calander.

History of National Wreaths Across America Day

Morrill Worcester and his business Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, had a lot of wreaths toward the end of the holiday season back in 1992. When Morrill was a young boy, Worcester visited Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. The experience reminded him of the sacrifice some had made for others, including himself, to succeed.

Worcester made plans to lay the wreaths in honor of our Veterans at an older section of Arlington National Cemetery that was less visited. Volunteers then stepped forward to help deliver and place the wreaths.

Then in 2007, the Wreaths Across America non-profit group was founded, and ever since then, the event has expanded to all 50 states to lay wreaths at veterans’ cemeteries.

How to Celebrate

Volunteers will be coming together to lay wreaths on the gravesites of the military. You can help by volunteering as well, as it’s an excellent opportunity to learn and teach children about the sacrifices our military and their families make and show respect for our military. You can also donate to make sure every fallen hero is honored.

There are some Wreaths Across America events taking place across western Massachusetts on Saturday, such as:

The Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam- The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and if you attend, you can park at Six Flags New England.

Island Pond Cemetery in Ludlow- The ceremony begins at noon. Parking will be allowed inside the cemetery on one side of the roadway while space allows