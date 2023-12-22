CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are a time for family and cheer, but making sure that your holiday feast is perfect and the presents are wrapped and ready to be opened can be overwhelming.

Many of us experience that build-up of anxiety as the holidays approach. On top of the complexities and tensions of familial relationships, you may be feeling the pressures of holiday shopping, and the stress of hosting gatherings on top of dealing with your day-to-day responsibilities.

Kimberley Lee of Miravista Behavioral Health Center says that we have to lessen our expectations and accept imperfection, “Making sure we get the perfect gift, making sure we have the most perfectly cleaned house, those are all expectations that we put on ourselves, that really are unnecessary.”

We often set the bar impossibly high for ourselves and then feel upset when our celebrations don’t live up to expectations. Lee says it’s important to not lose sight of what’s truly important, and to take the time to practice mindfulness, “The most important part of the holiday is to remember that you are the present. You are the gift that you are giving to your loved ones.”

Some people may also have a difficult during the holidays if they are experiencing grief or loss, or if in the past they have associated this holiday with trauma or neglect.

Lee adds, “If going over to a certain house or visiting a certain relative is not positive, and not merry and bright, then why go? Use the holidays to develop new traditions and new opportunities to enjoy the season without feeling overwhelmed or stressed.”

Lee says that it is important to prioritize what brings you joy and comfort and simplify when you can, to ensure that you can truly take in everything without stress and discomfort.