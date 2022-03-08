SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will host a virtual presentation for the public Tuesday evening titled “Navigating Social Media.”

Register to attend the zoom online: Navigating Social Media: A Presentation for Longmeadow Parents (Grades 6-12)

The forum is meant for parents of students in grades six to 12 and will be held on Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The program includes a short documentary on social media issues from the perspective of local students. The discussion will follow the film on the safe use of social media.