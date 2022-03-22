SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The AIC Yellow Jackets are champions of Atlantic Hockey for a third consecutive season.



For the third time, AIC is heading to the NCAA tournament. It’s quite an accomplishment. Just 6 years ago the Yellow Jackets were ranked one of the worst teams in college hockey. The Yellow Jackets will face the Michigan Wolverines Friday at 3 p.m. in the Allentown, Pennsylvania regional semifinals.

AIC made the tournament after defeating Air Force 7-0 Saturday night to claim the Atlantic Hockey tournament title.

22News I spoke with the team on how they got this far and what it means for the AIC community. “I think this team has proved that we are a good hockey program and this is the third time we’ve been in the NCAA tournament. We are not looking for any recognition but I think it’s just a solid program that has been built up by great people.” Brian Rigali, Forward, AIC Yellow Jackets

“Six years ago we were one the worst teams in college hockey. In a short time, we’ve done some things that are unprecedented not even in terms of AIC but nationally. We are one of the best small-school stories in the country. We have won as many games as some of the bluebloods in hockey, Michigan, BC, BU, you name them we’ve had as much success as anybody so there’s a lot to be proud of.” Lang, Head Coach, AIC Yellow Jackets

AIC becomes the second team in AHA history to win three consecutive championships. AIC has their work cut out for them as they play Michigan, puck drops Friday at 3 p.m.