NE-YO to perform at Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony will be held at Mohegan Sun on May 15 with a performance from NE-YO.

The ceremony will be hosted by Ahmad Rashad at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. According to John Doleva, President and CEO of the Hall of Fame, because of the pandemic they decided to move the event to Mohegan Sun where they can effectively operate a ‘near-bubble’ for the event that provides a more secure environment for guests.

The Class of 2020 includes the following:

18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant

15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan

15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett

Four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton

Two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich

10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings

Three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey

Five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens

Longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann

“As we return to live events, we’re excited to elevate the experience by providing our attendees, and fans tuning-in from home, a performance by world-class artist NE-YO. We sincerely appreciate the support of the basketball community in making this overdue celebration come to fruition and we look forward to honoring the historic Class of 2020.” John Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

NE-YO wrapped up his fourth and final season as a judge on NBC’s “World of Dance”. His first single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified quadruple Platinum. Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles – including “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent” and “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. Three of his albums have entered SoundScan’s Top Current Albums chart at No. 1.

The television broadcast schedule will be announced on Monday, May 10.