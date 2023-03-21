SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday marked 20 years since America’s invasion of Iraq. Congressman Richard Neal spoke Tuesday about the impact the war had on the U.S. and the world.

The U.S. military was on a mission to find weapons of mass destruction and topple the regime Saddam Hussein. At least 4,400 American military members were killed, 32,000 others were wounded. Neal said he voted against the decision to invade Iraq from the start.

“The response that some of us took was an argument that is frequently used that is ‘well this is about patriotism.’ and I think patriotism is also about not voting to send somebody’s daughter or son off to an international theater based upon faulty information,” said Neal.

According to Neal, the war in Iraq cost the U.S. as much as $2 trillion.