CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Students at multiple high schools walked out of class Wednesday in response to the ongoing school shootings. 22News spoke to congressman Richard Neal about these walkouts, and what he is looking to do to prevent further tragedy.

Here in the Commonwealth, students at Melrose, Framingham, and Longmeadow High Schools all walked out to call attention to gun violence, especially in light of the most recent shooting at the Covenant School in Tennessee. These protests, which rolled out nationwide, were organized by a group called Students Demand Action.

“The level of violence being perpetrated in classrooms across the country is unacceptable. And, I think it’s time to act upon mental health background checks, criminal background checks; these to me seem like elementary considerations,” said Massachusetts Democratic Congressman Richard Neal.

Neal said he’s not interested in going after the hunter or gun collector with stricter gun laws, adding you have to take a test to get a driver’s license, why not the same considerations when obtaining a gun.

According to the CDC, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens, surpassing car accidents in 2020.