NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday was a great day to get out and do some leaf peeping.

We flew SkyView22 in the skies above Hampshire County and you can see just how vibrant the fall colors are right now.

Despite the strong gusty winds we had last week there are still quite a few leaves on the trees. Right now the foliage is looking very nice in the Northampton area and along the Connecticut River in Hadley.

There is plenty of fall color to be seen all across western Massachusetts.