Nearly $100,000 donated to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute from “Driving for the Cure” charity golf tournament

Since the inception of the Tom Cosenzi ‘Driving for the Cure’ Charity Golf Tournament, more than $1 million has been raised to support brain tumor research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Funds raised through the generous support of sponsors of the 12th annual Tom Cosenzi ‘Driving for the Cure’ Charity Golf Tournament

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – TommyCar Auto Group hosted the 12th annual “Driving for the Cure” charity golf tournament in August to benefit neuro-oncology research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The tournament raised nearly $100,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in honor of Tom Cosenzi. The funds benefit neuro-oncology research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center.

The event held at at Twins Hills Country Club and Longmeadow Country Club in Longmeadow had the support of 156 sponsors and around 148 golfers.

Carla Cosenzi, daughter of Tom Consenzi, and co-owner of TommyCar Auto Group helped organize the tournament which has raised over $1 million in donations since it first began 12 years ago.

“Each year, more than 20,000 individuals are diagnosed with primary cancers of the brain,” shared Carla. “I understand what these patients and families are going through firsthand, and that’s why I work so hard each year to help raise funds to help find a cure.”

Carla and Tommy Cosenzi pose for a photo at the 12th annual Tom Cosenzi ‘Driving for the Cure’ Charity Golf Tournament

Tom Cosenzi, successful businessman and father of four who had everything to live for, succumbed to brain cancer on September 3rd, 2009 at the early age of 52.

Carla Cosenzi and her brother, Tommy Cosenzi, owners of TommyCar Auto Group, raise funds each year to support The Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center.

For more information, visit www.TomCosenziDrivingfortheCure.com/ or to make a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute visit https://bit.ly/3lfT146.