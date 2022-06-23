SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Thursday, June 23rd, Springfield splash pads are open for residents as temperatures are expected to reach the 90s this weekend.

Splash Pads in Springfield

Adams Park Barrows Park Calhoun Park Emerson Wight Park Emily Bill Park Forest Park Hubbard Park Jaime Ulloa Park Magazine Park Marshal Roy Park Mary Troy Park Myrtle Street Park Nathan Bill Park Rebecca Johnson Park Riverfront Park Ruth Elizabeth Park Van Horn Park Walsh Park Yollie Nahorniak Park

Mayor Sarno stated, “Summer is upon us and splash pads are activated and ready for our children and families to enjoy this summer. I want to thank PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan and his team for their efforts in preparing our park facilities for the many great programs we have this summer. From our splash pads and aquatics programs to our Concerts and Movies in the Park – we hope residents will take advantage and have some summer fun!”

PBRM Director Sullivan stated, “We are very proud of our beautiful parks and love to see families utilizing splash pads and pools during the summer. I am forever grateful to our dedicated Parks staff who make these programs possible. Make sure to check our website for information about our Summer Concerts in the Park, Movies in the Park, our Summer Aquatics Program, and other summer activities. Wishing everyone a wonderful, safe, and healthy summer.”

Public pools in Springfield will open on July 1st.

Springfield indoor school pools locations:

Springfield outdoor swimming pools locations: