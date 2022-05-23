ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the weeks leading up to the live auction on Saturday, June 4 at the Orange Municipal Airport, Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers are conducting a virtual auction of 29 sport cars.
The in-person auction begins at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 11:30 a.m., owner of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers, Stan Paine told 22News that he anticipates having all the cars sold by then. According to the auction website, “all vehicles will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price per order Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.” 22News contacted Laurie Loisel, the spokesperson for the DA, for seizure information of the vehicles but she declined to comment.
According to Paine, all of the cars have remained untouched. There are currently both national and international bidders, along with major collector and exotic car sites. Paine explained how the auction will work, “we will have live bidders in attendance as well online bidders bidding simultaneously. Each vehicle will be sold in order to the highest bidder.”
A vehicle that was ordered forfeited through the South Hadley Police Department is up for bid with no current offers. The South Hadley police says the vehicle was forfeited due to drug offenses before being put into the auction.
Forfeited 2010 Mercedes Benz
PHOTOS: Sports cars up for auction
Visit painauctioneers.com to view bid amounts.
All vehicles currently have bids on them except three, the 2004 Nissan/Datsun 350Z, 2004 Nissan/Datsun 350Z, and 2018 Mercedes Benz GLK350. The 1998 Toyota Supra has the highest bid of $175,000.