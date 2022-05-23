ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the weeks leading up to the live auction on Saturday, June 4 at the Orange Municipal Airport, Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers are conducting a virtual auction of 29 sport cars.

The in-person auction begins at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 11:30 a.m., owner of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers, Stan Paine told 22News that he anticipates having all the cars sold by then. According to the auction website, “all vehicles will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price per order Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.” 22News contacted Laurie Loisel, the spokesperson for the DA, for seizure information of the vehicles but she declined to comment.

According to Paine, all of the cars have remained untouched. There are currently both national and international bidders, along with major collector and exotic car sites. Paine explained how the auction will work, “we will have live bidders in attendance as well online bidders bidding simultaneously. Each vehicle will be sold in order to the highest bidder.”

A vehicle that was ordered forfeited through the South Hadley Police Department is up for bid with no current offers. The South Hadley police says the vehicle was forfeited due to drug offenses before being put into the auction.

Forfeited 2010 Mercedes Benz

2010 Mercedes Benz GLK350 4MATIC AWD 6 Cylinders 3.5L FI DOHC 213 CID. Automatic. VIN: WDCGG8HB0AF413883. Odometer: 154,046. Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2003 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 192 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: WBSBL93493JR23281. Odometer: 50,176.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1993 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI DOHC 183 CID. 5-Speed Manual. VIN: JT2JA81J4P0001193. Odometer: 42,203.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2015 BMW M4 6 Cylinders 3.0L Twin Turbo DOHC 182 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: WBS3R9C52FK329397. Odometer: 17,398.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2004 Honda S2000 4 Cylinders 2.2L MFI DOHC 132 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JHMAP21474T005986. Odometer: 2,628.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2001 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 192 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: WBSBR93471EX21219. Odometer: 89,839.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1993 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JT2JA82L9P0001240. Odometer: 8,169.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2003 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 192 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: WBSBL93403JR20396. Odometer: 44,700.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1998 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JT2DE82A4W1003020. Odometer: 22,962.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2001 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 192 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: WBSBL93401JR10450. Odometer: 59,554.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution AWD 4 Cylinders C 2.0L FI Turbo DOHC 122 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JA3AH86C76U062931. Odometer: 18,243.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2005 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 198 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: WBSBL93425PN61892. Odometer: 58,132.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2004 Nissan/Datsun 350Z 6 Cylinders A 3.5L FI DOHC 213 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JN1AZ34D84M102043. Mileage: 2,961. Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2000 Honda S2000 4 Cylinders 2.0L MFI DOHC VTEC 122 CID.6-Speed Manual. VIN: JHMAP1143YT003264. Odometer: 3,782.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution AWD 4 Cylinders F 2.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 122 CID. 5-Speed Manual. VIN:JA3AH86F43U088246. Odometer: 34,500.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1993 Toyota Supra Premier Edition 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JT2JA82J9P0003200. Odometer: 40,287.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1993 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Automatic. VIN: JT2JA82J9P0006002. Odometer: 28,134.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2013 BMW M3 8 Cylinders 4.0L FI DOHC 244 CID. 6-Speed Manual. M3 LIME ROCK PARK EDITION. ONE OF 200. VIN: WBSKG9C51DJ593067. Odometer: 22,961.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1994 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Automatic. VIN: JT2JA82J7R0021570. Odometer: 123,732.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1998 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JT2DE82A5W1001499. Odometer: 39,644.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1994 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JT2JA82J8R0023201. Odometer: 20,136.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1994 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Automatic. VIN: JT2JA82J7R0011041. Odometer: 61,762.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1997 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Limited Edition 15th Anniversary. Automatic. VIN: JT2DE82A2V0039003. Odometer: 53,688.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1997 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Limited Edition 15th Anniversary. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JT2DE82A3V1000513. Odometer: 40,181.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1996 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Automatic. VIN: JT2DE82A1T0034307. Odometer: 34,859.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

1997 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Limited Edition 15th Anniversary. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JT2DE82A4V0037821. Odometer: 12,036.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2003 Nissan/Datsun 350Z 6 Cylinders 3.5L FI DOHC 213 CID. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: JN1AZ34E23TOO7913. Odometer: 47,087.Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

2017 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.0L Twin Turbo DOHC 182 CID. 1/500. 6-Speed Manual. VIN: WBS8M9C5XH5G83516. Odometer: 14,264. Courtesy of Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers.

All vehicles currently have bids on them except three, the 2004 Nissan/Datsun 350Z, 2004 Nissan/Datsun 350Z, and 2018 Mercedes Benz GLK350. The 1998 Toyota Supra has the highest bid of $175,000.