SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Eversource and Springfield Public Schools have teamed up to make energy efficient upgrades to about 30 elementary, middle and high school kitchens across the district.

The state-of-the art improvements will make it more affordable and easier for the City of Springfield to serve 40,000 meals a day to students and serve 25,000 dinners a week to send home with students.

On Tuesday, city leaders and energy efficient experts from Eversource are making a visit to Rebecca M. Johnson Elementary School to see the upgraded kitchen.