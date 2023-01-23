HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new food venue opened at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley on Sunday.

Latino’s Cuisine is now serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Café Square. They offer authentic Latin flavors inspired by the Caribbean, South America, and Africa. Additional locations include Holyoke Mall and Crossgates Mall in Albany, New York. A fourth location is currently under construction at Walden Galleria in Buffalo, New York.

“I fell in love with my mother’s cooking at a young age”, said Eduardo Castillo, the owner of Latino’s Cuisine. “This is my 28th year in the restaurant business offering good service and delicious, home-cooked food at affordable prices. Everything on the menu is prepared 100% fresh.”

Latino’s Cuisine (Courtesy: Hampshire Mall)

They offer traditional breakfast sandwiches as well as Dominican favorite, Mangu con Los Tres Golpe, a dish with plantains, egg, cheese & salami.

Appetizers: empanadas, meat skewers, and alcapurrias (Puerto Rican fritters).

Lunch and dinner include roast pork, fried pork, octopus, oxtail, beef tripe, chicken stew, mofongo, fried sweet plantains, and more. All are served with a choice of meat and rice and beans.

Save room for dessert or take to go including tres leches cake, vanilla flan, and churros.

“We’re delighted to bring our guests this exciting new dining option, and to also welcome another small business to the shopping center,” said Lynn Gray, General Manager of Hampshire Mall and Holyoke Mall. “Hampshire Mall is always looking to bring new and unique tenants to the center and the menu selection at Latino’s Cuisine is unlike anything else offered here.”

According to Yelp, Latino’s Cuisine is ranked 4.5 out of 5 stars and #4 overall best in western Massachusetts.