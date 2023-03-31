METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – MSPCA is holding its first-ever fee-waived adoptathon for goats this weekend.

The MSPCA at Nevins Farm is waiving adoption fees for goats Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release sent to 22News from MSPCA. Forty-seven goats will be at the farm and need homes.

“In the winter of 2022, we seized close to 100 goats from a single property in Dighton, and some were pregnant,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “So, we ended up with more than 100 goats, many of which still need homes.”

“Prior to that, we generally never had more than a couple with us, and they were always adopted quickly,” he stated. “We’ve never had a fee-waived adoptathon for goats, but they’ve been successful finding homes for small animals in the past, so we’re employing the same method here in order to get these goats into new loving homes as soon as we can.”

Goat adoptions usually cost between $150 and $250, which is money that can be put toward the care of the goats. Registration is recommended, but it is not required for the adoptathon. Those that are interested may visit their website for more information and to sign up.

“These goats should remain in a closed herd, due to some potential disease exposure,” said Rachel Navarro, the assistant manager of equine and farm animals at Nevins Farm. “So while they can’t be housed with other ruminants, this is a great opportunity for people that are newer to farm animals or just recently became able to adopt.”

“We have goats of many different ages and breeds, including Nigerian Dwarfs, Alpines, and La Manchas, and we’ll have staff at Nevins this weekend to help make sure adopters are set up for success,” she added.