STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Fire Department were called to 247 Park Circle for a reported stove fire at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Sturbridge Fire Department, while on the way to the site of the fire, firefighters were updated that a resident who is unable to walk wasn’t able to evacuate the residence. Before the the fire department’s arrival, a neighbor helped with water on hand to douse the fire and the resident was able to be helped by other neighbors before crews arrived.

Crews investigated the fire damage and completed extinguishing it. No injuries were reported.