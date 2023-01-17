AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) will host its first annual Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Racial Healing Community Brunch on Tuesday.

The event offers the opportunity for the community to celebrate a continued legacy of social justice, and to acknowledge the work of the past and the work needed for the future, according to UMass Amherst’s website.

The featured speaker of the event is Ndaba Mandela, who is an author, activist, spokesperson, entrepreneur, and grandson of the late anti-apartheid activist and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

The program will have:

• Welcome and Land Acknowledgment from Alaina Macaulay, Senior Director for Inclusion and Strategic Engagement.

• Remarks from Joye Bowman, Professor of History & Senior Associate Dean, College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

• Keynote Address called “A Lasting Legacy of Social Justice” by Ndaba Mandela.

• Introduction to Chancellor’s Transformational Leadership Award and Emerging Leader Award.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. in the Student Union Ballroom at the UMass Amherst campus.