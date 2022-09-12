WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.

This is the 106th year the Big E has welcomed in visitors from all over and beyond New England. Last season, just under 1.5 million people attended in total. It’s popularity stemming from its continued operation of fan favorites, along with getting creative with new add-ins.

Director of Marketing for The Big E, Noreen Tassinari told 22News, “Well we always try and out-do ourselves each year when it comes to food and attractions, but one thing we’re excited about is our brand new super wheel down on our midway. So it’s 150 ft. tall. Previously our giant wheel was 105 ft. so there’s that much more. You can see all the way to Hartford I’m sure.”

Noreen also said there will be healthy foods on the menu this year, including vegan and vegetarian options.

All the fun starts this Friday, September 16th. Gates are open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Big E’s opening day is also Military Appreciation Day, so veterans receive free admission along with active-duty military and their families.