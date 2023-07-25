NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sale of mini alcohol bottles, also called “nips,” has been banned in New Bedford.

New Bedford’s licensing board says that banning nips will cut down on single-use plastics. Those in favor of the ban also hope to reduce the amount of trash on sidewalks and streets.

Others expressed concern over how this change will impact small businesses. The ban goes into effect after stores in New Bedford sell out of their inventory of nips.