STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The area of 383 New Boston Road in Sturbridge is closed after an accident involving a down telephone pole with wires.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, the road will remain closed to northbound traffic south of 383 and will be closed to southbound traffic north of 383. Power is out in the area and there is no estimated time on when repairs will be complete.

National Grid is currently working on restoring power within the area. Officials are asking for everyone to use another route when traveling on Monday.

There is no word on if there are any injuries from the accident. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.