SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield and local businessman Peter Picknelly are proposing a major development along the Connecticut River that would include a replacement for the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

Plans for the proposed development were announced late Thursday morning. It would be located on more than 14 acres of land Picknelly owns along the river between Clinton Street and Avocado Street in the North End.

The development would have two large buildings, one that would house the new courthouse and the other would be an 11-story apartment building. It would also include a marina, restaurants, and shops.

Any new courthouse would need to be approved by the state which currently only plans to renovate the existing Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

Mayor Sarno states, “My administration is committed to seeing the potential opportunities for this landmark and visionary economic development project. The possibilities are endless and could help address many pressing needs for our city and the state, such as a new state-of-the-art court house facilities with amenities, while creating more of that good four letter word, JOBS! We have prime waterfront real estate and a developer ready to work with the city and state to continue to move our Springfield and the Commonwealth forward.”