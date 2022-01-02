New England Card Show takes place at the MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 160 sports card dealers from Ludlow to Rhode Island filled the MassMutual Center Exhibit hall Sunday, selling and trading cards of every sport with the hundreds of visitors from throughout the Pioneer Valley.

John Demorais, a promoter for the New England Card Show told 22News, “COVID has really spurred us on, because you have to remember, two years ago they shut down all of sports, trading cards became the outlet.”

Sports card shows have never lost their appeal as a means of families brought together by a common interest. Randy Sullivan of Springfield wants to share with his son Ryan what he never had when he was growing up.

“Well we’re big hockey fans, it’s bonding so we have hockey cards, so that’s what I’m happy about, the family bonding,” said Sullivan.

A.J. Goncalves of Ludlow was among the youngest card dealers at the showcase. He told 22News, he owns sports cards he would never put on the market.

“I think Tom Brady, I don’t sell Tom Brady. That’s the only guy I don’t sell. Everyone else I sell,” said A.J.

Apparently all other cards celebrating heroes from every sport were fair game during the New England Card Show at the MassMutual Center Sunday. A chance to put aside real world concerns just outside.