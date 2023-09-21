NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A months long call for change continued Thursday night in Northampton.

The New England chapter of SAG-AFTRA taking to the city…. to demand higher wages and protection from AI. At Pulaski Park, many background actors and production staff were rallying, after negotiations with Hollywood studios stalled.

22News talked with reps, who say the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, and Writers Guild of America’s new business models have “eroded residuals”. Actors rely on these between jobs, and performers are asking for livable wages to keep up with inflation. They’re also calling for protections to make sure their voices cannot be used without their consent.

“No way to calculate how much money is being profited and how to dispense that properly to the actors, so we are looking for a contract in place,” said Ellyana Stanton, Screen Actors Guild-AFTRA member.

“I would like to see a fair contract, expressed Mateo Arnold, local background actor. “Right now we are fighting for the future of our jobs, we’re fighting for our incomes, our families”

TV and show production have been halted by the walkout. According to a statement on the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers website, the groups met to bargain Wednesday and Thursday and a deal is yet to be settled on.

The alliance goes on to say, “every member company of the alliance is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the W-G-A to end the strike.”

