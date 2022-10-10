CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you to find out if people were reluctant to turn their heat on as more chilly nights are expected this week. And those nights are only going to continue as the winter season nears.

22News found that people are not going to wait too long to turn on the heat. There are also some tips on how you can save a little money on that energy bill this fall and winter at the end of the story.

Chillier temperatures are coming and so is that hefty energy bill. When asked when residents plan to turn on their heat, they said the following:

“We are probably gonna start like, once the real cold weather comes,” said Colin Lacombe of South Hadley.

And Jack Warner of New Hampshire said, “As soon as it starts getting cold.” Warner uses oil to heat his home in New Hampshire, but also uses alternative methods to cut the energy bill.

“Space heaters are very helpful. We have two space heaters, one in our bedroom and the other in our son’s bedroom,” Warner continued.

You can save as much as 10 percent a year on heating and cooling by simply turning your thermostat back 7°-10°F for 8 hours a day. Setting the thermostat to around 68°F while you’re awake and setting it lower while you’re asleep or away from home can also help cut the costs.

Colin Lacombe will be utilizing his wood burning stove for the colder months.

“It’s a lot more expensive than it normally is, but its way better than obviously oil. If you have oil or natural gas, it’s [the stove] a lot cheaper,” expressed Lacombe.

Some more helpful tips on how you can save this winter include:

Open your curtains during the day to naturally heat your home and close them at night to keep the heat inside.

Air seal your home and add insulation to your walls and attic to help retain your homes heat.

Weather-strip around your doors and windows to keep warm air from escaping.

Set your ceiling fan to spin clockwise to blow the rising hot air down.

A common misconception is that a furnace works harder than normal to warm the space back to a comfortable temperature after the thermostat has been set back, resulting in little or no savings. When actually as soon as your house drops below its normal temperature, it will lose energy to the surrounding environment more slowly.