WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Sled Hockey tournament made its return to Westfield’s Amelia Park Arena for the 22nd time Sunday.

The mission of the tournament is to provide physically challenged athletes the opportunity to compete in fast-paced games.

Christina Mobrice, General Manager of Amelia Park Arena told 22News, “We did have to take a two year hiatus, but with the precautions in place we were really excited to pull this off this year.”

Athletes were eager to hit the ice in Westfield. Teams traveling from New Jersey, New Hampshire and Long Island.

“It’s my favorite Tournament,” said athlete Daniel Wheeler.

In sled hockey, players sit inside sleds, and use two sticks. The sport can accommodate a variety of disabilities. Generally, the rules are the same as ice hockey, but the most important, Clarence Matthews, a Former Westfield Hockey Coach, says is “Putting the puck in the net.”

Matthews is known as Mr. Moose in Westfield, he spent 31 years coaching the city’s high school team. “Everyone’s so happy we’re back having this tournament. And we’re just proud to have it,” he added.

Win or lose athletes are already preparing for next year’s tournament.